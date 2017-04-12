Suspicious incident at Spalding pool

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to an incident at Spalding swimming pool.

Two boys were involved in the incident, at around 6.30pm on Monday, March 27.

Police want to speak to this man

One of the boys was touched on the arm, the other had a towel pulled from him. It is alleged that the man’s intention may have been to take pictures of the boys.

Police say they have released the images after initial enquiries have failed to identify a suspect

Please call 101 with any information, quoting incident reference 381 of March 27.