Suspended sentence for bomb hoax pensioner

A pensioner from Holbeach has been handed a 12-week suspended prison sentence after pretending to place explosives in the town’s Co-op.

Magistrates sitting in Boston heard that David Edwards (71), of Hall Gate, placed a brown package in the store, with the intention of making others believe it would explode or ignite.

The offence happened at the Feelt Street store on January 27 and he pleaded not guilty on March 22, but was convicted after a trial on Friday.

In handing down the 12-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, magistrates noted that Mr Edwards showed little remorse.

He has been made subject of a rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £115.