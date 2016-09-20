Suspended prison sentence for human rights campaigner from Spalding

A human rights activist from Spalding who campaigned for migrant workers in Thailand’s fruit industry has this morning been found guilty of defamation and computer crimes.

Andy Hall was given a three-year suspended jail term and fined 150,000 baht (£3,300).

Hall had contributed to a report by a Finnish watchdog, Finnwatch, in 2013 alleging the Natural Fruit Company mistreated its workers.

Finnwatch said it was “shocked” by the verdict.

“Andy has been made a scapegoat in order to stifle other voices that speak out legitimately in support of migrant worker rights,” said executive director Sonja Vartiala.

“This is a sad day for freedom of expression in Thailand. We fear that many other human rights defenders and victims of company abuse will be scared to silence by this ruling.”

Hall’s sentence was suspended for two years, meaning he will not go to jail. Because the report was published online in Thailand, he was also found guilty of violating the Computer Crimes Act.

The Finnwatch report - Cheap has a High Price - included allegations that migrant workers were being paid wages below the legal minimum, working long hours at factories and had had their passports illegally confiscated.

Natural Fruit, one of Thailand’s biggest pineapple producers, denied all the allegations and brought charges against Hall, who was living in Thailand at the time.