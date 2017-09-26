Surfleet villagers back Glen Park charge at public meeting

A majority of residents at a public meeting in Surfleet were in favour of adding £12 a year to their council tax bills to keep Glen Park open.

Residents voted 65-9 to pay an extra 25p a week but the precept – the parish council’s share of council tax – will not be raised unless the council conducts its own poll and villagers back the increase.

Park supporter and fundraiser Gaynor Fiske said the parish council has its next meeting on November 21 and she hopes that will leave enough time to get the precept increased by April.

More than 100 people attended Thursday’s meeting, but only Surfleet residents could vote.

Glen Park houses facilities including an artificial pitch, used by Spalding Hockey Club and Spalding Academy, and a children’s play area.

Gaynor said six volunteers came forward at the meeting and they were helping her to paint fencing around the children’s play area on Sunday.

She said: “If we don’t preserve the wood it will rot.”

Volunteers can contact Gaynor on fiske1@tiscali.co.uk

On Thursday morning, on behalf of Surfleet Parish Council, clerk Granville Hawkins said: “Any increase in the parish precept would need to be dealt with by the parish council by due process. This may involve a formal public consultation organised by the parish council with regard to the 2018-2019 parish precept.”

Spalding resident Andrew Clarke emailed us to say Glen Park is an “essential part” of the community.

