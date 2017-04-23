Surfleet Neighbourhood Plan vision gets people’s vote

Volunteers have started to sign up for a project to give Surfleet its own Neighbourhood Plan.

A vision of how the village will grow, in terms of housing, business, heritage and transport, over the next 20 years is going ahead after a meeting at The Fraiser Room, Surfleet, on Tuesday.

Villagers have put themselves forward to be part of a steering group that will ultimately produce a Neighbourhood Plan based on the wishes of people in Surfleet.

Parish councillor Mary Hurst, chairman of the Surfleet Neighbourhood Plan committee, said: “It’s quite an exciting thing for people to do, even if you think that you’re not going to be around in 2036.

“People can still come up with a vision of how they want the village to be for those who will be living in Surfleet and we’ve had a good response from people who would like to join the steering group.”

About 20 people came to Tuesday’s meeting, where they heard that an estimated 180 new homes could be built in Surfleet, which includes plans already given permission and homes built since 2011.

The project to create Neighbourhood Plan for Surfleet is a result of the village being designated as a “Neighbourhood Area” by South Holland District Council.

Once completed, it will be the first blueprint of its type for any town or village in South Holland.

During the meeting, Surfleet parish councillor Mary Hurst said: “I know we criticise the planners, sometimes quite rightly, but we met the strategic planning manager for South Holland who is 100 per cent behind the plan.

“Now we have to decide what the vision for Surfleet is.”