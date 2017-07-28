Surfleet Ladybirds members were pretty in pink

Surfleet Ladybirds Club held a Pretty in Pink event at the Fraiser Room in the village, where members were asked to dress in something pink.
As you can see, they made quite an effort!
Previously...
Surfleet Ladybirds dress up for Sixties party
