Surfleet householders asked to pay an extra £12 a year to save Glen Park

Surfleet residents will tonight (Thursday) be asked to pay an extra £12 a year in council tax to keep Glen Park open.

The park is owned by Surfleet Play and Recreation Scheme (SPARC) but upkeep costs are outstripping income.

All residents are invited to a 7.30pm public meeting at the village hall, in Station Road, to vote on the parish council raising its precept to cover running costs at the park.

In 2013, Glen Park’s children’s play area closed due to unsafe equipment but a public appeal saved the day with cash raised for essential repairs.

Park supporter and fundraiser Gaynor Fiske said Surfleet Parish Council earlier this year paid a £2,100 repair bill direct to a play equipment company so the play area could remain open through the summer.

She said: “The meeting (tonight) is a precept meeting for residents in Surfleet to vote for or against paying £12 a year on their council tax to save the park but lots of other people have said they want to support it as well.”

Gaynor says not everyone supports the park, which has facilities including an all-weather pitch used by teams such as Spalding Hockey Club.

She said: “A lot of the residents in Surfleet are against the increase due to people from all over Lincolnshire using it and not being asked to pay the same fee.”

Doug Whyles, from SPARC, said Surfleet Parish Council’s precept for a Band E property is just 23p a year while other parishes charge £60-£70.

District councillor Elizabeth Sneath said: “It’s a wonderful facility. I just think it will be interesting to see how people vote.”

Granville Hawkes, clerk to Surfleet Parish Council, said: “Any increase in the parish precept would need to be dealt with by the parish council by due process. This may involve a formal public consultation organised by the parish council with regard to the 2018-2019 parish precept.”

