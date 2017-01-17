Surfleet hoping to shape its own future

Residents are being asked to have their say on a proposal made by Surfleet Parish Council to prepare a Neighbourhood Plan for the area.

Surfleet Parish Council has applied to South Holland District Council to designate their parish area as a neighbourhood area.

Neighbourhood Planning offers communities the opportunity to shape future development by creating new policies which are used in determining planning applications.

South Holland District Council will now undertake a six week consultation on the proposed neighbourhood area. The consultation will start at 9am on Friday and close at 4pm on Friday, March 3.

Coun Nick Worth, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for strategic planning, said: “A Neighbourhood Plan gives people greater involvement and ownership of the plans and policies that affect their area.

“Policies which form adopted Neighbourhood Plans are then used when considering planning applications in the area concerned.

“Neighbourhood Plans can influence the type, design, location and mix of new development and ensure important local spaces are protected for future generations.

“So I would encourage any residents who care about the long term development of Surfleet to get involved and have their say.”

All comments on the proposal should be sent to neighbourhoodplans@sholland.gov.uk or alternatively in writing to: Planning Policy, South Holland District Council, Priory Road, Spalding PE11 2XE.