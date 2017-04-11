Supporting people with Fibromyalgia

A meeting to raise awareness of a long-term condition, which causes muscle pain and tiredness in the body, is being held at Tonic Health in Spalding next month.

Christine Johnson, who runs support groups in Spalding and Stamford for people affected by Fibromyalgia, will be speaking at the meeting on May 8 about what it is like to live with the condition, the issues surrounding it and the support that is needed.

The meeting has been organised by the South Holland and Peterborough Local Support Group of the Federation of Holistic Therapists (FHT) to help people practising complementary therapies understand more about the condition. However, it is also open to any members of the public wanting to know more about Fibromyalgia and the support available to them.

Those affected by Fibromyalgia, also called fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS), may feel an increased sensitivity to pain as well as extreme tiredness, muscle stiffness and difficulty sleeping.

The meeting will be held at 6-8pm on Monday, May 8, at Tonic Health, 6 Broadgate House, Westlode Street, Spalding. PE11 2AF (near Alley Catz Bowling). Entrance is £5 for members of the FHT or £6 for non-members with tea, coffee and biscuits provided. For more information, contact organisers Zoe Myall at info@giveitsomefizz.com or Diane Rayson at dirayson@hotmail.com.