Summer solstice is celebrated at festival

Summer was welcomed in at a happy hippy festival in Tydd St Mary.

The Rainbow Summer Solstice Festival was a day of music, spiritual and Pagan celebration, stilt-walking, hula-hooping and sword-balancing behind the Five Bells pub in the village.

Organised by Rainbow Festivals, there were more than 100 stalls, including local arts and crafts, magical and alternative gifts and handmade and Fairtrade items.

Among the bands performing throughout the day were The Baroness and The Bear (Blues Roots) and Whisky Before Breakfast (traditional British and Celtic Folk).

Donations from the event will be given to Lincolnshire’s medical emergency charity LIVES. Next year, the festival is moving to a larger venue - Fakenham Racecourse in Norfolk - where there is room for caravans and camping and a separate car parking area.

Rainbow Festivals is holding a Green Festival on Saturday, with therapies, workshops and talks at the Great Britain Centre in Swaffham.