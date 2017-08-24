Summer nights at Grease Sing Along

Why it’s Greased Lightning! People got in the spirit to enjoy music from one of the biggest movies of all time – donning 1950’s style dresses, turning into ‘pink ladies’ and sporting T-bird jackets.

An outdoor screening of ‘Grease Sing Along’, at Ayscoughfee Hall Museum and Gardens, was organised by Spalding’s South Holland Centre’s Youth Takeover team.

Danny and his Pink Ladies: Chris Chamberlain, Andrew Clingo, Gail Luke, Sam Mackey, Beverley Mackey. (SG1860817-216TW).

Friday’s afternoon entertainment kicked off with ‘Music at Ayscoughfee’ which featured talented local acts.

Crowds gathered on the lawns with their picnics and chairs and were treated to some live music from Tommy Loose, Lily Evans, Alice Kat and Alex Waller.

Then, it was time to sit back or dance and join in with songs from the classic 1978 movie, featuring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Leonie Harris, marketing assistant for Lincolnshire One Venues (LOV) Young People’s Programme, said: “We were delighted to see that some of the audience members got into the spirit of Grease, and dressed for the occasion.

“The team also designed their own photo booth area as a 1950’s inspired diner complete with a table, chairs, checked floor, milkshake glasses and various props.”

Sally Harrison, manager at the South Holland Centre, said: “Our Youth Takeover group’s idea to combine their annual outdoor music event with a fun film screening for the whole community proved to be a great one.

“The feedback we have had from the event has been really positive and even the rain supported us by skirting around Ayscoughfee Gardens on the night!”

To set the outdoor cinema’s vibe even more, the café sold American inspired treats such as hotdogs, popcorn and candyfloss throughout the evening.

The team hope to follow on the success with similar events in the future.

