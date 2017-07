The annual Fleet Baptist Church summer fair proved a success for visitors from the village, as well as Gedney, Holbeach and Long Sutton.

Attractions included a cake stall, barbecue and games like count the marbles in the plant pot and a treasure hunt. The day raised more than £300 for the church and church member Joyce Waterfall said: “We were very pleased with the weather, the event itself and the support we had from people who came to have a look round the church.”