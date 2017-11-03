Success for Holbeach songwriters in county competition

Have your say

Two musicians from Holbeach scooped second and third prize in this year’s Song for Lincolnshire finals.

Kim Biggs and Penny Sykes, who both perform with Spalding Folk Club, were among eight finalists in the competition, organised by BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Musician Kim Biggs, from Holbeach, came second in the BBC Song for Lincolnshire final 2017.

It was held last night (Thursday) at Spalding’s South Holland Centre.

Kim won second prize for her song ‘Mushroom Ketchup and Mustard’ and Penny came in third for her composition ‘The Surfleet Experiment’.

First prize went to Caistor performers Salutation.

The competition was held in Spalding for the first time and entrants had to write an original song about Lincolnshire.

Kim was thrilled to come in at second place and said: “It always is a very friendly evening and a real showcase for local music.

“I would not have wanted to be a judge. They have a strict criteria. All the songs in the competition were excellent songs.”

Kim’s entry was based on the Farrow family and their mushroom ketchup which she learned about on a Holbeach Cemetery Chapels trail by historian Linden Secker.

Penny, who wrote the song ‘The Surfleet Experiment’, said: “Because it was live it was quite nerve wracking but it’s not really ‘competitive’.

“It is lovely to all get together. It’s a very sociable evening.

“It’s also a nice promotion for Holbeach as myself and Kim are both from there.

“I actually won the competition in 2011 but because it wasn’t held locally it wasn’t picked up then.

“It is nice to have the competition in this area.”

