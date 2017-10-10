Search

Strimmer gift to keep Magpies ground looking neat and tidy

Long Sutton AFC chairman Paul Preston with Errol Dunham of Ed's Mowers
Long Sutton Athletic Football Club are delighted after being donated a strimmer to keep their London Road ground looking neat and tidy by Holbeach business Ed’s Mowers .

Ed’s Mowers is a small service and repair company for top quality garden machinery , such as lawnmowers, strimmers, chainsaws and shredders.

Magpies chairman Paul Preston is pictured with Errol Dunham of Ed’s Mowers.

Promotion-chasing Long Sutton, managed by Omar Joof, are currently placed third in division one of the Chromasport & Trophies Peterborough and District League.