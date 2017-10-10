Strimmer gift to keep Magpies ground looking neat and tidy

Long Sutton Athletic Football Club are delighted after being donated a strimmer to keep their London Road ground looking neat and tidy by Holbeach business Ed’s Mowers .

Ed’s Mowers is a small service and repair company for top quality garden machinery , such as lawnmowers, strimmers, chainsaws and shredders.

Magpies chairman Paul Preston is pictured with Errol Dunham of Ed’s Mowers.

Promotion-chasing Long Sutton, managed by Omar Joof, are currently placed third in division one of the Chromasport & Trophies Peterborough and District League.