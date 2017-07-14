Strictly great night as £5,000 is raised

Fundraisers who danced the night away with Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton du Beke and Erin Boag have collected almost £5,000 for Johnson Community Hospital.

The pair were special guests at the annual Johnson Community Hospital Ball, which was held at Springfields Events and Conference Centre.

Ball guests arrive in the sunshine

More than 600 guests were treated to a glittering performance from the celebrity couple, along with music from Mind the Gap. Other entertainment included a grand prize draw, a silent auction to win a meet and greet with Anton and Erin and a ‘top hats and tails’ game.

The proceeds will be split between Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust Charitable Funds and Johnson Community Hospital’s League of Friends.

More than £40,000 has been raised in the last nine years from the annual event.

Ball committee chairman Sally Brown, who is also sister in the hospital’s outpatients department, said: “We cannot thank everyone enough for their ongoing support for this event; those who attend year after year, our raffle prize donors, volunteers who spend hours planning and preparing to make it happen, and our sponsors, which this year included Moore Thompson accountants, World Wide Fruit, EMG Motors, Santander Bank, Hills Department Store and Welland Power.

“The effort that everyone went to in order to match for our Strictly Johnson Glitter Ball theme was incredible and Anton and Erin were fabulous guests.

“When we started this event, it was a thank you to the staff and a celebration of the new hospital opening. We never imagined we would still be here nine years on having raised more than £40,000 for our patients and services.”

Plans are already under way for next year’s ball, with the event celebrating its 10th year on July 7, 2018.

• More pictures in Tuesday’s Lincolnshire Free Press.