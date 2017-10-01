Storage buildings blaze in Surfleet

Firefighters from Spalding, Donington and Kirton tackled a blaze at two agricultural storage buildings in Surfleet during the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday).

There was severe fire damage to several vehicles within a portal building on Birds Drove after the blaze, which was reported at 1.33am.There was also fire damage to another portal building and its contents.

The fire was extinguished using two main jets, a hose reel, four sets of breathing apparatus and two thermal imaging cameras. Cause was accidental and there were no injuries