Steps taken to hold new Deeping St Nicholas Festival in 2018

Deeping St Nicholas could be the centre of attention next June after plans were unveiled for a new village festival.

A family treasure hunt, cooking demonstrations, live music and a history exhibition are just some of the ideas put forward for the week-long festival, with Deeping St Nicholas Parish Church at its heart.

It can be quite daunting to take the risk and try something for the first time, but we want to promote community spirit in a village that’s growing The Reverend Erica Crust, Priest-in-Charge of Deeping St Nicholas

Farmers, parish councillors, Deeping St Nicholas Primary School and John Hayes, MP for South Holland and the Deepings, are all to be approached about taking part in the festival to run from June 10 until 17, 2018.

The Reverend Erica Crust, Priest-in-Charge of Deeping St Nicholas, said: “The village has only one place for people to go which is the church and I was thinking of having some kind of event that could spill out into and beyond the village.

“We held an Easter Egg Hunt in the spring which went down well with families, so as there’s a willingness for people to join in, we want to promote community spirit in a village that’s growing.”

Early plans for the festival were put to Deeping St Nicholas Parish Council members during its September meeting at the church on Monday.

Mrs Crust said: “It can be quite daunting to take the risk and try something for the first time. But we hope to have a team of volunteers who will look after the organising of the event for one day of the festival week.

“We don’t have a budget so the idea is that some people will be giving their time freely and the festival could work really well if we get enough participants.”

Events already confirmed are an opening service to be led by the Bishop of Lincoln, the Right Reverend Christopher Lowson, on Sunday, June 10, and a closing service a week later to be led by the Bishop of Grantham, the Right Reverend Nicholas Chamberlain.

Mrs Crust said: “We talked to the church council to see whether they would support it and they chose to have the festival at a time of the year when there will be longer evenings.

“As in all communities, there are people who can contribute by hosting different events like farm talks and recipe demonstrations so we’re hoping it will come together.”

Coun William Rodwell, Chairman of Deeping St Nicholas Parish Council, said: “It’s ambitious but I’m sure it’ll get support from everybody.”

