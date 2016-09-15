Step back in time at Weston Hills

Farming and agriculture enthusiasts have plenty to enjoy this Saturday and Sunday.

The annual Fenland Working Weekend takes place at a new venue this year on land in Austendike Road, Weston Hills, on the B1165.

Those taking part can bring along their tractors and machines to plough and cultivate the fields in the traditional way. It’s free for spectators to come along and watch. The event runs from 10am-5pm both days with donations going to Holbeach Hospital.

Also on Saturday and Sunday Crowtree Farm at Spalding Marsh is hosting the Ferguson Club’s 30th Anniversary Working Weekend. A ploughing match takes place on the Sunday. Donations will go to Spalding and Holbeach Macmillan Cancer Care.