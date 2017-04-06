Steady progress on plans for redeveloping Crowland allotments site

Work on a “grand plan” to provide new allotments, housing and burial spaces for Crowland is progressing well.

But at Monday’s parish council meeting, members shared their desire to “pick things up” with the development in James Road and aim to have it ready for existing allotment holders in September.

The development on land each side of James Road, which also includes up to 45 new homes, a cemetery and woodland burial plots, was given planning permission by South Holland District Council in February 2016.

Coun Bryan Alcock, parish and district councillor for Crowland, said: “The development is a result of the parish council looking at whatever assets it has and seeing whether it can derive a long-term revenue stream from it.

“It’s progressing well, however, it’s a little bit behind schedule.

“Under the Allotments Act 1950, the parish council has to abide by some statutory notices and one of them is about giving present tenants notice which expires in September.

“But the council is in dialogue with representatives for the allotment holders and whilst September is a target date, there’s always the opportunity of having a voluntary extension with the agreement of the two parties.”

When completed, allotment holders will move from their present base between James Road and Thorney Road to the new site in an area off James Road, Crowland Road and the A16.

A statement about the development drawn up on behalf of the parish council before planning permission was given said: “A replacement allotment area will enable more plots to be provided as the plots on the current site have traditionally been subdivided to cater for demand.

“The new plots will also have accompanying facilities for the gardeners, including toilets and storage facilities, which they do not have at present.”

Coun Alcock said: “When the parish council floated the idea of a grand plan to move the allotments, one of the things we wanted to assure the allotment holders of was that there would be better facilities to store their equipment.”