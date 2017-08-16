Stars join fun pitch battle at Holbeach Bank FC

Have your say

Former Liverpool FC legend Alan Kennedy was in action on the pitch at Holbeach Bank FC along with celebrities from the small screen.

It was a Tournament and Family Day hosted by Holbeach Bank FC and Growers United FC.

Man for all seasons. Sammy Shortland, referee, groundsman and a club founder. SG120817-166TW

Eight teams joined battle in a morning football tournament, with Hargreaves Plants Ltd and Vicarage Nurseries, from Evesham, playing in the final, which Evesham won on penalties.

Later Growers United took on the All Star Celebrity Team.

On behalf of the organisers, Charlie Mackeldon said: “Alan Kennedy played on the Growers United side and made an instant connection with everyone. He even ended up enjoying the highlights of the South Holland region for the whole weekend.”

The final score was Growers 2 All Stars 3.

Action from the morning tournament. SG120817-174TW

Among those playing for the All Stars were Danny Miller (Emmerdale), Will Rush (Waterloo Road), Dan Jillings (Prey), ex pro footballer Ray Francis, Mike Warrener (Emmerdale), Reece Douglas (Waterloo Road) and Jay Kontzle (X-Factor).

Up to 450 people supported the event, along with local businesses, and the £3,000 raised will see half staying locally and half going to Growers United FC, who strongly support Cancer Research.

For more information on Growers United please visit www.growersunitedfc.com

