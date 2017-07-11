Staff and pupils in litter pick

Staff from Blakemore Retail’s SPAR Pinchbeck store have teamed up with a local primary school to tidy up their local community.

A total of 18 volunteers from the Pinchbeck convenience store on Knight Street joined forces with 12 Year 6 pupils from Pinchbeck East C of E Primary School to litter pick in the areas surrounding the store and school. The volunteers collected eight full bags of rubbish.

The litter pick was organised as part of AF Blakemore & Son Ltd’s Environmental Focus Week.

The Week formed part of a series of events to celebrate the firm’s 100 years in business and the importance of growing a sustainable business for the next 100 years.

Blakemore commercial director Caoire Blakemore said: “Not only will this impact the community and environment immediately, but we’ll also be converting the amount of litter collected throughout the week into trees, which we will plant later on in the year.”