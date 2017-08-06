St Nicolas Players need a Hugo for their Dibley world premiere

St Nicolas Players are rehearsing for a world premiere, the final part of their Vicar of Dibley trilogy – but there’s a man missing from the cast.

The Players are desperate to find an actor to fill the role of Hugo Horton, the nice but dim son of David Horton, who marries Alice Tinker, the scatterbrained, verger sidekick to the main character, Geraldine Grainger.

It was Dibley character Jim Trott who coined the phrase “no, no, no, no, no ... yes” and the players have everything crossed that someone reading this story will skip straight to the affirmative, say yes, and save the day.

St Nicolas Player Patsy Figg, co-writer of the stage production, “Vicar of Dibley, The Final Chapter ... and verse”, says all sorts of people are currently standing in to read the part of Hugo during rehearsals at the moment but they need to cast the role.

The Players had Hugos in their first two shows but, sadly, no one has stepped up to the mark for the latest show, which will be performed at The South Holland Centre from October 18-21 inclusive.

Patsy said: “Many of the original St Nicolas Players’ cast are back to play all our favourite Dibley villagers.

“Unfortunately, they are missing one vital thing – a Hugo.”

Patsy said the Players are hoping our readers will come to their rescue and, ideally, they would like someone with previous acting experience to take the part.

She said: “Hugo Horton, the only child of David Horton, is young at heart and full of enthusiasm and just as off the wall as the other villagers in Dibley.

“This is not a major role, but hugely significant.”

What will the Players do if no one comes forward?

“I don’t know ... panic,” said Patsy. “We hadn’t thought about that. I am just hopeful that someone will turn up. We can’t call it off. It has to go on because we have booked the South Holland Centre.”

Patsy and co-writer Sophie Butler-Honeybun watched about four hours of DVDs before producing their own script and had permission from Tiger Aspect Productions to base their show on the original Richard Curtis scripts from the hit BBC television series.

Pasty said: “No one else has performed it so it will be a world premiere.

“Lots of amateur groups have done (Dibley) parts one and two and hopefully they will come clamouring for our version of part three.”

In “Vicar of Dibley, The Final Chapter ... and verse” it is Geraldine’s 40th birthday and her tenth anniversary as Vicar of Dibley.

Patsy says: “There’s a handsome stranger involved so there’s romance in the air.”

In November 2016, St Nicolas Players appealed for a Jamaican actor to come forward to play a role in “One Man, Two Guvnors”, and Hugh Walcott answered their prayers by playing Lloyd Boateng.

The Spalding drama group are celebrating their half century this year.

The Players were originally founded as a youth theatre group but quickly became a fully fledged amateur dramatic group.

• If you can help by playing the part of Hugo, please email stnicolasplayers@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.

The Players are always on the lookout for people to get involved, on stage or behind the scenes.

