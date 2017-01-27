St John’s Road homes plan set for green light

Planning councillors are being advised to approve a scheme for 48 new homes in Spalding when they meet next week.

The plans to demolish the EMG Hyundai car showroom and service centre site in St John’s Road and build a mixture of one, two and three-bed affordable homes has been made by the Kaplan Property Group.

The proposed homes would be 100 per cent affordable with a mixture of social, rented and shared ownership.

The development provides four different types/designs of dwelling: six one-bed (two person) flats; 29 two-bed (four person) houses, six three-bed (five person) houses andseven other three-bed (five person) houses.

EMG is planning to move out of Spalding into a purpose-built showroom near Elsoms Way, Pinchbeck, with a service centre to be opened on land near Wardentree Lane.

Since the plans were first published by the Leicestershire-based group, there have been representations from 15 members of the public.

The issues raised are: over-development, highway safety/congestion/parking, concerns over boundary treatment, impact upon residential amenity and impact on wildlife.

The county education authority requested £49,028 towards four primary school places and PEDALS cycle group and Spalding Civic Society objected on the basis of no information regarding cycle storage and poor design, respectively.

In recommending the committee approves the plan at its meeting on Wednesday, the planning officer says in his report: “The principle of residential development in this location is considered acceptable in the context of local and national policy, given that the site is brownfield within the built-up area of Spalding.

“Initial concerns regarding the layout and design of the proposal have resulted in amended plans being submitted by the applicant.

“These offer an improvement over the original plans. In the context of national policy and recent appeal decisions, it is not considered that there is a defendable position from which to refuse the application as amended.”

Conditions relating to the approval include the applicant entering into a Section 106 agreement, a landscaping and tree planting scheme being in place before building work starts.