Springfields plans £1million JCB play village

A plan has been submitted to build a £1million JCB-themed play area at Spalding’s Springfields shopping centre.

SLR Outlets, who operate the outlet centre, has put in the application which, if successful, would create up to 40 new jobs.

It also plans to introduce other children’s play facilities, open an American-themed diner and refurbish the dinosaur miniature golf course.

The project would see an imaginative new entertainment centre for all ages, incorporating a range of new and exciting play activities.

At its heart, the new development would host the biggest-ever JCB Young Driver Zone. This attraction would include a large track for pedal diggers, huge JCB slide, scaffold-themed climbing frame and other unique interactive play equipment.

The JCB zone would recreate a miniature village and construction site and contain everything from the health and safety briefing for budding operators through to a large track and building site where children can experience fun and educational play.

A JCB spokesperson said: “We are hugely excited by the plans for our biggest-ever JCB Young Drivers Zone. A great deal of thought and time has gone into the design of the Zone which will give young JCB fans a fantastic outdoor space to explore, whether driving, building, climbing or sliding. We’re confident it will be a real hit with families.”

The proposed improvements to Springfields would also see a new High Top Hobbit Village wooden climbing and play facility created, alongside a new sheltered infant sand play and seating area.

Springfields would also be host to Lincolnshire’s only gold panning activity area.

The proposed development would be situated within the Festival Gardens and accessed via the existing Craft Cafe, which will be refurbished to house a new American-themed diner. The Jurassic-themed Dinosaur miniature golf course will also be fully refurbished.

Ian Sanderson of SLR Outlets, said: “We are proposing really exciting changes which will help us to strengthen our position as Lincolnshire’s leading outlet centre. Getting JCB on board is a major coup for the area, in the face of increasing competition elsewhere.

“Springfields is constantly seeking to improve our overall offer for people of all ages. Over the last two years, we have attracted some excellent new retailers to Spalding, alongside a major refurbishment of the garden centre.”

The plan is before South Holland District Council.