Spring camp bonus as cadets receive special badges

This year’s Spring Camp proved extra special for Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) as they officially marked their 100th birthday.

The camp for new junior cadets at Beckingham Training Camp, near Newark involved youngsters from Spalding, Long Sutton, Holbeach, Crowland, Bourne, Market Deeping, Billingborough and Kirton and culminated in a special ceremony.

Col Field and John Ingham, a Korean war veteran, are pictured handing out badges.

In front of around 300 parents, friends and family members, commemorative badges were presented to all cadets and adult volunteers by senior officers.

Senior adult volunteer, Commandant Colonel Jeremy Field, said: ““In the past 100 years Lincolnshire ACF has provided thousands of youngsters with incredible opportunities, the chance to learn valuable skills and make new friends.”

Detachments across Lincolnshire will be hosting 100th birthday events throughout the rest of 2017 – and it’s all through a chance discovery.

• Pictures show Colonel Geoff Newmarch presenting badges (above) and Col Field and Korean war veteran John Ingham (below).