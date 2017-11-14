Sports Academy’s £6,000 boost from Holbeach Beer and Music Festival

Have your say

Holbeach United Football Club’s Community Sports Academy is £6,000 better off thanks to an extremely generous donation from the organisers of the town’s annual Music and Beer Festival.

Sean Taylor and Lee Parkes visited the Academy at its Penny Hill base to present the cheque to young players and officials.

This was the third year the festival has graced the town and raised thousands of pounds for local.

Our picture shows Sports Academy trustee Stuart Clarke (centre) receiving the cheque from Sean and Lee, watched by youth team footballers.

Photo (TIM WILSON): SG051117-100TW