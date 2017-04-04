Special birthday party for Spalding ‘special lady’ Violet (109)

The cards and cake came out for Violet Davies-Evans at Spalding’s Ashwood Care Home where she celebrated her 109th birthday.

Dressed in a top, cardigan and skirt bought for the occasion, Violet was given VIP treatment at the home on Thursday.

Violet was born in Sutterton in 1908 when Edward VII was King and Baden-Powell founded the Scout movement.

She shared her big day - and chocolate birthday cake - with family, friends, staff and fellow Ashwood residents.

Minela Manea, one of Violet’s carers, said: “She’s a sweet person who likes to read the newspapers and talk to people about her family.

“The day before her party, I came into work and Violet was singing because she knew it was her birthday soon.

Violet is very aware that she’s a special lady but she keeps her secret to living for so long close to her chest Khadija Kachra, interim manager, Ashwood Care Home, Spalding

“Sometimes she sleeps for a long time, but when she’s awake, Violet is like a different person.”

Violet’s life story was featured in the Lincolnshire Free Press two years ago, including her career as a beauty specialist with American cosmetics firm Elizabeth Arden and her 37-year marriage to late husband Hubert.

Interim care home manager Khadija Kachra said: “Violet has been with us for nearly three years and she is very aware that she’s a special lady.

“She’s always been very particular about her clothing and appearance, which is why her family sent us a special outfit for her to wear on her birthday.

“Violet keeps her secret to living for so long close to her chest and she hasn’t shared it with staff who often ask her the question.

“But we do know that her favourite meal is porridge and a hot cup of tea.”

• Violet is the oldest person in Lincolnshire and 33rd oldest person in the UK, with Bessie Camm of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, topping the list – she will be 113 on June 20.

