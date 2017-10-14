Spalding Young Farmers tractor day a great success

Spalding Young Farmers marked Lincolnshire Day last Sunday by holding a Tractor Working event.

Despite a very wet start, which unfortunately meant some pre-booked tractors did not arrive, the event – off the A17 at Saracen’s Head – was still very successful with 37 tractors taking part.

Demonstration models were brought along by Doubledays, Grimme, Burdens, Pecks, A Downing Agricultural Engineers, Irelands Farm Machinery and A Woods. There was also plenty of food, cakes and sweets to enjoy.

The organising team, along with all the club members, were very pleased with the day and would like to say a huge thanks to both the entrants and the public who came to support the event.

Spalding YFC look forward to seeing everyone again on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

• More photos in Thursday’s Guardian.