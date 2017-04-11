Spalding workmates aim high for charity with Three Peaks Challenge

Six men from the same workplace in Pinchbeck are climbing Britain’s three highest peaks in memory of a colleague.

Rob Simpson (30), of Swineshead, Gary Pratt (48), of Tydd St Mary, Terry Roberts (53), of Spalding, and Darren Woods (43), of Sutterton, are four of “The Hairy Hikers” aiming to top Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon. The quartet will be joined by Koran Darrigan (39), of Boston, and Carl Dowle (37), of King’s Lynn, for the Three Peaks Challenge over 24 hours between May 5 and 6, in aid of children’s charity CLIC Sargent.

The six of us have adopted our work’s charity which we’ve been raising money for since Steve died Rob Simpson (30), of Swineshead, and one of “The Hairy Hikers”

The men, who work together at Coveris Flexibles, were inspired by their memories of former workmate and factory manager Steve Calloway who died of cancer in November 2013.

Rob said: “Terry and Carl have always wanted to do the challenge and, one day, they were chatting about it at work.

“I said that I wanted to get involved as well and the six of us have adopted our work’s charity which we’ve been raising money for since Steve died.

“We’ve been doing a lot of fitness work and we’ve done a ten-mile walk in the Peak District before the event.”

The challenge for the six starts at the foot of Ben Nevis at 5pm on May 5, then a five-hour climb and descent, a six-hour drive through the night to Scafell Pike in the Lake District and a four-hour climb.

Another five-hour drive from Cumbria will take the group to Snowdon in north west Wales for the final climb which is expected to take about five hours.

Rob said: “I’m doing the driving and we reckon that we’ll be climbing a total of 3,408 metres (11,181 feet) and driving 462 miles all within a 24-hour period.

“We’re all really excited about doing it and the training run we did in the Peak District went well.

“Also, Carl spent a recent holiday at Scafell Pike because that the mountain we’re most likely to get lost on.

“Our families are all very supportive of us doing this and Coveris has got behind us as well.”

To sponsor the group, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thecoverishairyhikers