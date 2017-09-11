Spalding WILL have Christmas market

Rumours that Spalding could see its annual Christmas market cancelled this year have been denied by one of those behind the event.

Coun Jack McLean, chairman of Spalding Town Forum, confirmed that this year’s market would attempt to “restore it to the reputation that it had” after heavy criticism in 2016.

A steering group made up of traders and Spalding-based members of South Holland District Council has been set up to try to avoid a repeat of last year’s Christmas market when only a handful of stalls were set up to draw shoppers into Market Place.

Coun McLean said: “The Christmas market is going to happen and it’s just a case of seeing how much money we can pull together for it.

“We’re keeping things as local as we can and seeing how many stalls we can get.

“This year isn’t about trying to get it to pay for itself but we’re trying to resurrect it to the reputation that it had.

“Our hope is that it will take place early in December and by having a successful Christmas market, it will be easier to organise it in future years.”