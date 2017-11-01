Spalding water tower to be lit up on Friday night

Spalding’s iconic water tower will be lit up on Friday night to celebrate the completion of a renovation by Anglian Water.

It has taken six months to completely repaint the 4,000 m sq surface of the tower, using 10,000 litres of paint and 3,500m2 of wrapping to protect the surrounding area from paint droplets.

One of the tulip motifs on the tower. SG011117-102TW

Chatterton Tower is one of nine water towers in the East Lincolnshire area, and one of hundreds across the Anglian Water region.

But few are local landmarks right in the centre of town.

The water tower keeps taps flowing by providing a steady, secure store of clean drinking water for 22,000 properties in Spalding and the surrounding rural area.

It can hold 3,400,000 litres of water which it pumps to nearby homes and businesses at a rate of 60 litres per second. It’s an essential part of the water supply network, providing both water storage and pressure for customers.

Anglian Water promised to carry out the work to renovate the landmark after discussions with South Holland District Council back in 2015, and the project is now completed.

Regan Harris from Anglian Water said: “We knew this project was important to the people of Spalding and we listened to what they had to say. We’re excited the project has now been completed and the tower has been restored to its former glory.

“To mark the occasion we’ll be lighting the building up from dusk on Friday for the local community to see.”

Our sister paper, the Lincolnshire Free Press, launched a campaign in 2010 for the water tower to be cleaned up.

The cause was also championed by Spalding Town Forum, district councillor Gary Taylor and clean-up crusader Sandra White, and hundreds signed a petition calling for action.

Previously ...

A look behind the covers at Spalding’s water tower

Spalding firefighters in aerial rope rescue at the water tower

Why is water tower still a grubby mess?