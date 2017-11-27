Spalding Utd Under 11s Girls “crushed” by theft of team kits

Spalding Utd Under 11 Girls are heartbroken because their brand new team kits were stolen before they even had the chance to look at them.

Long Sutton businessman Jack Tyrrell paid around £380 to kit out the seven-a-side team with shirts, shorts and socks, and among players crushed by the theft is his granddaughter, Lilly.

An image created by 3Q sports showing the design for the Spalding United Under 11's girls.

The blue shirts had the Spalding United crest and ‘Tyrrell Contractors’ in white lettering on the front, and Jack is appealing to whoever stole them to hand them back.

The kits were taken from a shed at the home of one of the joint managers and Jack says they’re useless for anyone else.

Jack said: “I think someone probably saw the delivery van drop off a box, thought it was Christmas toys, and stole it.

“These are little kids who have been hankering after a shirt for I don’t know how long.”

Joint managers Nikky Clarke and Laura Cannon say they are distraught and the girls are crushed and heartbroken.

The managers shared news of the theft on social media on Friday night and very quickly heard from an anonymous donor willing to give £100 and then Spalding Round Table offered to pay the remainder with cash from their charity boxing night.

In a joint statement, Nikky and Laura said: “We are so thankful that our wonderful community have come together at such short notice and have been so generous in trying to keep the girls spirits high in such a sad time.”

Laura, who has a daughter Lou-Lou in the team, and Nikky stepped into the breach five months ago when the former manager left and have recently gained their FA Level One coaching qualifications.

They took over when there were just three players and built up the team so they could sign on to the STEC league for girls.

Team members train in all weathers at the Castle Sports Complex and are looking forward to their first league game.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 209 of November 24. Nikky and Laura are also appealing for whoever took the shirts to leave them in a safe place where police can collect them.

