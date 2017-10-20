Spalding United former physio and long-time supporter Jack Pateman dies

Former Spalding United FC physio and long-time supporter of the club, Jack Pateman, has died.

Mr Pateman passed away on Saturday (October 14).

It has been a sad month for the club, with Mr Pateman passing away just a couple of weeks after the death of former vice-president Jack Goddard.

Director of Football and former Tulips’ manager, Bob Don-Duncan paid tribute: “I worked with Jack during my first spell in charge of Spalding United back in the late 80s.

“We had a successful time in that era, winning the UCL Premier Division championship and gaining promotion to the Step 4 Beazer Homes League (as was then). Jack worked tirelessly, making sure everything around him ran smoothly.

“He had previously been the physio and was very much chiselled from the ‘old school’ of player welfare; he could fill a full bucket of cold water and handle a mean sponge like nobody I’d met before! Players soon got to their feet when Jack was on his way from the touchline, particularly on a bitterly cold December afternoon - the last thing a player needed was a drenching with ice-cold water from Jack’s ‘magic sponge’!

“It’s fair to say that Jack was a great character, one of a kind, marvellous to have about the place and I know he was well liked by all the players.

“On the few occasions our paths have crossed since those heady days when we were all a good bit younger, Jack and I would chat at length over ‘the good old times’. He was very fond of my son, Ross, who attended matches with me as a youngster; much as my grandson, Fletcher, does now. I know Ross will be extremely sad at hearing the news of Jack’s recent passing. Suffice to say Jack will be fondly remembered by all those he met and who worked closely with him.

“Rest in peace, old friend.”

Thoughts, prayers and condolences from everyone connected with Spalding United FC go out to Jack’s many friends, family and loved ones.

The Tulips will commemorate his memory with a minute’s silence ahead of our next scheduled home fixture v Carlton Town on Saturday November 4.