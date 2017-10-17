Spalding twinners enjoy a wonderful weekend

The Friends of Sézanne – South Holland’s town twinning group – recently enjoyed a visit to its twin town in the Champagne district of France.

The party left Spalding at 6am, having gathered up sleepy travellers from Holbeach and Moulton on route.

Crossing by ferry from Dover to Calais, they travelled to Sézanne, arriving late afternoon to be met by their hosts and whisked away for supper and sleep.

Early Friday they set off for Troyes, a medieval town full of streets of ancient buildings. Having toured the town with a guide, they then visited a museum which exhibited works by Renoir.

It was then on to a local restaurant before travelling to Essoyes to the painter’s home. The group was given background information about Renoir’s life and family by very good guides (in English!).

They then set off to a champagne cave to sample the local tipple before returning to their hosts’ houses.

Saturday was spent with hosts and many visited a local excavation into the hills of a nearby town where fossils had been laid down 45 million years ago and had been left in their original location.

In the evening there was a visit to an equestrian centre owned by one of the hosts, where there was a cabaret show of dressage, circus acts and theatrical entertainers.

Sunday was a free day spent with hosts and some attended a Liberation Day ceremony in Sézanne, while others toured the district, enjoying the countryside.

On Monday, it was time to say goodby until next year when South Holland reciprocates the hospitality.

Anybody interested in learning more about the twinning is welcome to come along to the AGM and social evening on October 30 in Surfleet – it is not a prerequisite to be able to speak French.

For further details email Roy Ford on infosezanne@gmail.com or 07831 107659.