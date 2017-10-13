Spalding traffic gridlock as road closed signs go up early for Pumpkin Parade

Drivers are reporting long delays as they made their way to work this morning (Friday) with road closure signs going up hours before the start of the Pumpkin Parade.

Queues stretched back from High Bridge to the Twin Bridges, with cars brought to a standstill along High Street and Commercial Road.

One driver told us: “They closed the right hand lane on High Street, where you turn onto High Bridge, which meant this really busy road was reduced to a single lane.

“It’s ridiculous to close the road nine hours before the start of the parade.”

The driver told us he was 15 minutes late for work as a result of the gridlock.

Another driver told us she found road closure signs at the London Road end of The Crescent and needed to drive down The Crescent to get to her works car park.

Normally road closure signs go up around teatime on the day of the parade.

