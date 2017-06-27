Spalding traders do their bit before In Bloom judgement day

A group of Spalding traders are playing their part in brightening up the town for this year’s East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Seven different businesses, including two hair salons, four beauty parlours and an electrical store, have all made a small investment in having hanging baskets outside their premises in Victoria Street.

But it could pay big dividends for Spalding in Bloom organisers looking to match the gold award they earned last year.

Maiza Hattrell, of Dad’ll Have a Grumble Hair Salon, said: “Someone from South Holland District Council came and asked us if we wanted to have a hanging basket outside the shop for Spalding in Bloom.

“I thought it was a good idea because it looks nice and now everybody walks past and talks about it after we’ve explained to them why we did it.

“We want to make Spalding look better and attract people because a lot of them go to Springfields (Outlet Shopping and Festival Gardens).

“Our clients like it because it’s helping the community by making Spalding look better and we’ve got flower arrangements inside the salon as well.”

Staff at Hughes Electrical have gone one step further by having photographs from Spalding’s past in one of its shop windows, an exercise carried out in partnership with Spalding and District Civic Society.

Graham Boor, of Hughes Electrical, said: “The civic society didn’t like the idea of having blacked-out windows outside the store.

“So we worked with them over a six-month period to get the project off the ground, given the historical importance of the site as a prison, cinema and a bank.

“We found some images that were relevant to the site and gave a timeline and what was once on on Victoria Street.

“As our managing director (Robert Hughes) told us: ‘As a business, we’re guests in the town and it’s only right that we put something back into Spalding which looks better than blacked-out windows’.

“We’re working to be good neighbours here and the timeline has been received well, including us having a letter from John Hayes MP (for South Holland and the Deepings) saying how very appreciative people are of what we’ve done in the town.”

Coun Pete Williams, of the Spalding in Bloom committee, said: “We were very late in canvassing people about the hanging baskets so we were a bit concerned that there might not be enough customers.

“But It’s been an amazing year for hanging baskets and we’ve ended up with more than 100 customers asking for them.

“It’s great to see businesses in Victoria Street coming on board and taking it on.”