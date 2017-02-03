Spalding thief jailed after stealing sat navs 48 hours after suspended sentence

A heroin addict was back committing crimes just 48 hours after being given a chance, a court was told.

Shane Cooper received a 12 week suspended jail sentence for burglary when he appeared before magistrates on Monday.

But just two days later he was caught red-handed breaking into cars in his home town of Spalding.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, told Lincoln Magistrates Court today (Friday) that police were called out to London Road, Spalding late on Wednesday (February 1) following reports of a man smashing car windows.

Mr Clare said: “Officers arrived and found the defendant stood between two vehicles.”

The court was told that Cooper had a sat nav in his hand and his immediate response was to confess, saying: “You’ve caught me red-handed.”

Officers searched him and found a second say nav on him.

Cooper (27), of Holyrood Walk, Spalding, admitted two charges of theft of sat navs from vehicles on february 1 and admitted a further charge of attempted theft from a vehicle on the same date.

He asked for 13 similar offences to be taken into consideration and also admitted breach of a suspended jail sentence imposed at the same court on Monday.

He was jailed for a total of 20 weeks.

David Clapham, in mitigation, said: “He has a heroin problem that has been long-standing. He has been struggling to deal with that.

“Almost his entire criminal history has been due to his drug issues.

“The offences are simply a means to an end to get the next fix.”