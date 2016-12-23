Spalding teenager ready for a life on the ocean waves

Spalding teenager Jack Taylor-Rose (17) is preparing for a career in the Royal Navy and has completed a 10 week training course.

The former Sir John Gleed School student joined up in October at HMS Raleigh in Cornwall for basic training which culminated in a passing out parade where successful applicants march before family and friends.

Jack, of West Elloe Avenue, said training has been hard and gruelling but he realises he has been given a great opportunity and met friends for life.

He is now ready for 27 weeks of training to qualify as a seaman specialist at HMS Collingwood in Portsmouth, where he will learn how to drive ships, security, communication and replenishment at sea, as well as learn Morse Code.

Jack will then return to HMS Raleigh for 10 weeks for his seamanship qualification course.