Spalding takes time to commemorate Easter

Spalding took time to remember the true meaning of Easter with a Good Friday Procession of Witness.

Two groups set out from St Mary and St Nicolas Church, plus St Thomas’s Road Methodist Church, before meeting in Hall Place for an open-air service.

Christians meet around the cross during a Good Friday Procession of Witness service in Spalding town centre. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG140417-103TW.

It was organised by Christians Together in Spalding and District, with contributions from the Vicar of Spalding, the Rev John Bennett, and the Rev Canon Steve Simcox, Minister-in-Charge of the town’s St John the Baptist Church.

Musicians from Spalding Baptist Church played while hymns were sung about the death of Jesus Christ and Roman Catholic priest, Father Stanislaw Kowalski, read from the Bible in English and Polish.

Mr Bennett said: “It was a solemn and moving occasion which was well-supported by members of all the churches in Spalding.

“I was pleased with the response from people in the town who stopped to listen and join in with the hymns.

Women of all ages observe the true meaning of Easter in Spalding town centre. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG140417-109TW.

“When Father Stanislaw read the account of Jesus’s crucifixion, it reminded us that whatever differences there are between people, there is much more that we have in common.”