Spalding student to host fundraiser day for Indian tour

A Spalding Grammar School student is putting on a fundraising fayre in Holbeach this weekend to help pay for an expedition to India next summer.

Finn Capper (14), of Moulton, has to raise £3,500 by spring 2018 to go on a 21-day trek to Northern India where the Year 10 student will help to build a greenhouse and experience life in a community much poorer than South Holland.

I like to help people and by doing this expedition, I can see the differenece between an Indian community and ours Finn Capper, of Moulton and Spalding Grammar School

With some help from his family, Finn is hosting a psychic, pamper and gift fayre at The Holbeach Hub in Boston Road South on Saturday from 10am till 4pm.

Finn said: “I like to help people and so, by doing this expedition, I thought that I could see the differenece between an Indian community and ours.

“My parents have said they’ll help me as much as they can, but they want me to raise most of the money myself because I’ll appreciate it more.”

Finn is going on an expedition run by World Challenge, a High Wycombe-based firm that has organised international activities and adventures for schools since 1987.

It starts with a chance to integrate with the host community before going on a trek at high altitude and working on either a community or conservation-based project.

The final leg of Finn’s trip will take him to the red sandstone Amber Fort, once a military fort before becoming a palace, and the world-famous Taj Mahal in Agra, a white-domed marble mausoleum built in 1643 and regarded as one of seven New Wonders of the World after a worldwide vote in 2007.

Speaking more about India, Finn said: “I hope to help people have a more sustainable lifestyle and raise money for the community.”