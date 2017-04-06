Spalding student seeks aspiring actor for film role

Boston College student Jack Howard is looking for a male to play the eponymous role in The Conductor, a short film which he is making as part of his media level 3 BTEC course.

Jack (17), who lives in Spalding, has a professional cameraman and crew in place and is using industry-quality equipment.

“I hoped that would attract people into helping,” said Jack. “But they find out I don’t have a budget and they lose interest.”

The film will be shot on Monday, April 17, at the town hall in Pinchbeck, from 9.45am until 5pm.

All actors will receive a credit on IMDb and lunch is provided on the day.

The Conductor is a short film about an orchestral conductor who is seeking the next star composer, but while he is out at auditions, notices a recurring theme.

To play the lead role, Jack is looking for a male between 35 and 50 who has glasses.

He wears a turtleneck or a suit, preferably black. The character is English and of average build and the actor will be required to provide his own costume.

Added Jack: “The finished film will be five to seven minutes long and be entered into up to seven film festivals.”

If you can help Jack, you can contact him on 07928 648969 or email on j4ckh0ward@gmail.com