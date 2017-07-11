Spalding stages 50-mile cycling fundraiser for disabled sports charity

A team of cyclists raised nearly £400 for disabled sport in Great Britain after completing a 50-mile bike ride.

About 25 riders set off from Spalding’s Castle Sports Complex on the route which included Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena and Peele Leisure Centre in Long Sutton.

WheelPower charity cyclists are given a police escort out of Castle Sports Complex, Spalding. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG250617-103TW.

The bike ride, a fundraiser for disabled sports charity Wheelpower, then finished in Spalding where the riders were served with a Sunday roast at the Castle Cafe and Bar inside the sports centre in Albion Street, Spalding.

Organiser Josh Wright, the sports centre’s sales manager, said: “WheelPower is the company charity for 1Life so we try to raise money for it every couple of months.

“The cycle ride was really good, everybody loved it and they all want to come back and do it again next year.”

All three sports centres are managed by 1Life which supports WheelPower and its work in promoting sport among people with physical disabilities.

The cycle ride was really good, everybody loved it and they all want to come back and do it again next year Josh Wright, organiser of WheelPower Charity Cycle Ride

Based in Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, widely regarded as the home of the Paralympic movement, WheelPower works with more than 100,000 disabled people in enabling them to take part in sports like tennis, skiing and rugby.

Josh said: “I just want to say a big thank you to everyone that helped out on the day and. of course. all the riders who made it a success.”