Spalding sportman Rob takes on charity ride ahead of his 50th birthday

A former Army triathlete and rugby player from Spalding is using his new sporting passion for two wheels to ride for charity.

Rob King (49), a logistics manager for QV Foods in Holbeach Hurn, is in training for Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 on Sunday, July 30, when about 25,000 amateur cyclists will take on a similar route to that used for the London 2012 Olympics.

I’m doing 100-120 miles a week in training, but I’m a little bit apprehensive because I’ve never ridden that sort of distance before in one go Rob King, of Spalding

As well as finding a demanding way to mark his 50th birthday in October, Rob is also hoping to raise at least £600 for the British Heart Foundation.

Rob said: “I started cycling when I was in the Army and I’ve turned to it more now as a means of staying fit and also because I quite like riding.

“I’m doing 100-120 miles a week in training, but I’m a little bit apprehensive because I’ve never ridden that sort of distance before in one go.

“But I wanted a challenge for myself as I’m turning 50 in October.

”The British Heart Foundation was a very simple choice as a charity to ride for because my wife’s dad died from a heart aneurysm a couple of years ago.”

Joining Rob on the start line at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park are Nigel Baker, Luke Mayne, James Rogerson and Wayne Vermeulen who all work at Manor Fresh, also in Holbeach Hurn.

The quartet, who have called themselves The Marsh ’Uns, are riding for the charity WellChild which helps seriously ill children and young people to leave hospital sooner and rejoin their families at home.

All five aim to finish the ride and to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/Robert-King16 and/or uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/TheMarshUnsRideLondon100

SEE ALSO:

Spalding Indoor Bowls Club raises cash for heart charity

Sutton Bridge Golf Club charity event for BHF