Spalding solicitor over the moon with marathon walk sponsorship

Spalding solicitor Anita Toal has beaten her £500 target for the London Moonwalk by more than £300.

Anita, managing partner at Maples in New Road, was joined by her sister Linda Taylor and friend Joan Beale to walk the streets of the capital, wearing fancy bras decorated on a roaring 20s theme to raise cash for breast cancer charities.

Anita and Linda completed the marathon distance in 7 hours and 30 minutes while Joan Beale managed to keep up a pace of above 4mph to finish in 6 hours and 15 minutes.

Anita (50) said: “I think this was my 6th or 7th time on the Moonwalk.

“It’s a bit like childbirth ... while you are walking you say ‘I am never doing it again’, but you quickly forget the pain.”

Anita started her walk at 10.50pm, finishing at 6.20am.

She says: “My best time was 7 hours 10 minutes, but unfortunately this time blisters burst on both feet at 19 and 20 miles respectively.

“We had agreed to walk separately if we could not keep up with each other.

“My sister was behind me for most of the walk but she managed to catch up with me at 24 miles.”

Luckily, the women found a way of easing the pain after all those miles.

“We treated ourselves to a Champagne breakfast on Sunday morning,” said Anita.

Some 15,000 people – women and men – took part in this year’s Moonwalk, which is now in its 20th year. It is estimated the event had raised £3.7million before the walkers set out.

Anita says there was a fantastic, party atmosphere on the night with walkers dressed as flappers.

• You can still donate by visiting https://moonwalklondon2017.everydayhero.com/uk/anita-1