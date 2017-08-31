Spalding schools’ exam success celebrated by MP Hayes

The success of students in South Holland and the Deepings after this year’s A-Level and GCSE exams has been praised by their MP.

In particular, John Hayes singled out Spalding Academy which had its best-ever set of GCSE results, with the nationally recognised standard of A* to C grades up by 20 per cent.

Mr Hayes said: “It’s great news that Spalding Academy has done so well after the dedicated team of staff at the school had made significant improvements that are really now starting to bear fruit.”

There was also praise for both Spalding Grammar and High Schools from where, in total, seven students have secured their places at Oxford or Cambridge University.

The MP said: “Both schools continue to excel and we’re so lucky to have such strong schools in our area.

“But Spalding Academy is a particular joy because it was a big challenge to make the academic improvements that South Lincolnshire Academies Trust (which manages Spalding Academy) wanted.”

The Deepings School, judged by Ofsted as “requires improvement” in a report last month, was another school to please Mr Hayes after its GCSE A* to C grades improved by 15 per cent on 2016 results.

Mr Hayes said: “It’s really good news about The Deepings School having received a difficult Ofsted report last month.

“It shows just how much can be achieved by dedicated staff and students.”

