Spalding school toasts new fitness equipment!

Pupils of St Paul’s School have some great new equipment to play on . . . partly thanks to the first meal of the day!

A tyre park and an outdoor gym were officially opened at the Queens Road school on Friday - and instantly proved popular.

Funding from the school’s Toast Club was put towards buying the new equipment, which has taken pride of place in the playground.

The outdoor gym was designed by pupils on the school council and provided through the work of governor Jamie Farrar, who chairs the PTA.

The kit was provided by PTA fundraising, the school’s Toast Club and donations from councillors. The play equipment is a major key to children developing healthier lifestyles and it’s so popular that the school has had to devise a rota to decide when classes can use it.

However, there is some concern that the equipment may be targeted by vandals, as the school has been under attack every week since February 23, when Storm Doris damaged a fence.

Plans for a polytunnel, so the pupils can grow their own plants and vegetables, have therefore been put on hold.