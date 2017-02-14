Spalding’s Tulip Radio is off air but the show goes on thanks to Jan

Tulip Radio may have gone off air but its business manager Jan Whitbourn is continuing the work done by the radio station in the community.

Tulip Events Management, which was set up as part of the station, was heavily involved in supporting community organisations and local businesses.

But while broadcasting has ceased at the community station after ‘irreconcilable differences’ with its new partners Hereward Media, Jan (63) is now single-handedly running Tulip Events Management. She is working on a voluntary basis to support groups such as Spalding and Peterborough Transport Forum, Armed Forces charities and the Pride of South Holland Awards.

She said: “Tulip Events Management was set up as a business. For services such as providing music at events and providing PA, these should be chargeable. But people have been asking if I am still going to be involved in helping them and it is something that I enjoy doing.

“I’m currently still working out of the Tulip Radio office until the lease for the building comes to an end, which is still under negotiation. Obviously, I will have to look at making money for the business but I am involved with various committees and I want to continue to help them.”