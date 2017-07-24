Spalding’s Pinchbeck Road to close and road closures start at Peppermint Junction

Have your say

Part of Spalding’s Pinchbeck Road is due to close for four days from tomorrow (Tuesday) for roadworks.

The section involved is between West Elloe Avenue and King’s Road, which closed in May after a hole opened up due to a collapsed sewer. Access to businesses will be maintained.

A full road closure of the A151 link road at Holbeach started today and is expected to last for around six weeks as roadworks continue at Peppermint Junction.

Ten night-time closures of the A17 from 7pm to 6am start today.

Diversion routes have been signed.

