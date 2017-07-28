Spalding’s Pinchbeck Road is to close again

More roadworks are to come on Pinchbeck Road with the county council asking Anglian Water to repair faults where the carriageway dips.

Pinchbeck Road closed between West Elloe Avenue and King’s Road on Tuesday and Wednesday for investigations by county highways.

Mark Heaton, the council’s programme leader for surfacing and patching, said: “Our investigations have found that the dips coincide with areas of damage to Anglian Water’s drainage system. This is what we believe is causing the sinking of the carriageway.

“We have levelled off and resurfaced the road, and have now asked Anglian Water to undertake the necessary repairs.”

No date has been given for the work.

