Spalding’s Pennygate Foundation: ‘We’re here when the world walks out’

Volunteers at Spalding’s Pennygate Foundation had a successful open day to celebrate being given permanent planning consent for their health and wellbeing centre.

The charity is a lifeline for people in troubled times and trustee Brenda Wickham said: “We are a friend that walks in when the world walks out. Whatever the problem, whatever the trouble, we are here and we are here to stay.”

Brenda said the open day went well, with visitors expressing support for its many services and taking a look at the facilities on offer at the centre as well as enjoying free hot dogs and burgers.

Brenda (front, left) is pictured beside Theresa Bridger at the open day with Kieran Avis, Richard Warrington, Sheila Bunce, Tina Warrington and Chloe Mason.

Previously ...

Spalding’s Pennygate Foundation shakes off closure fears – and is here to stay

New bid by Spalding’s Pennygate Foundation to win planning approval

Spalding’s Pennygate Foundation: Please don’t shut us down